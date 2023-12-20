All aboard the Marketplace time machine
The beleaguered housing market shows signs of improvement, but how will things look in 2024?
Segments From this episode
The Apple watch patent battle is the latest in a long war over innovation in America
Apple is is expected to end sales of two new watches after it lost a patent case. How does this compare to other patent conflicts?
The housing sector is coming out of the doldrums. But will it keep improving through 2024?
We jumped into the Marketplace time machine to ask some experts how things look from next December.
How much do political campaigns know about you? Way more than you might think.
Campaigns have access to more data about potential voters than ever and can deliver ads based on microtargeting technology.
How holiday tamale makers are managing inflation
We talked to two Albuquerque tamale makers about handling their costs and gearing up for the festive seasonal push.
Can McDonald's latest venture satisfy consumers' thirst for specialty beverages?
The chain's new cafe concept, CosMc's, wants a sip of Starbucks' or Dunkin' Donuts' market share.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer