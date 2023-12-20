My EconomyFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

All aboard the Marketplace time machine
Dec 20, 2023

All aboard the Marketplace time machine

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The beleaguered housing market shows signs of improvement, but how will things look in 2024?

Segments From this episode

The Apple watch patent battle is the latest in a long war over innovation in America

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 20, 2023
Apple is is expected to end sales of two new watches after it lost a patent case. How does this compare to other patent conflicts?
Apple said it would halt the sale of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches as soon as this week.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The housing sector is coming out of the doldrums. But will it keep improving through 2024?

by Justin Ho
Dec 20, 2023
We jumped into the Marketplace time machine to ask some experts how things look from next December.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
How much do political campaigns know about you? Way more than you might think.

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 20, 2023
Campaigns have access to more data about potential voters than ever and can deliver ads based on microtargeting technology.
People can expect more political ads than ever this year — in more places and on more platforms.
mrolands/ iStock / Getty Images Plus
How holiday tamale makers are managing inflation

by Savannah Maher
Dec 20, 2023
We talked to two Albuquerque tamale makers about handling their costs and gearing up for the festive seasonal push.
sbossert/iStock / Getty Images Plus
Can McDonald's latest venture satisfy consumers' thirst for specialty beverages?

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 20, 2023
The chain's new cafe concept, CosMc's, wants a sip of Starbucks' or Dunkin' Donuts' market share.
McDonald's recently launched CosMc's to compete with drink purveyors like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Standing Next To You Jungkook
Shake It Off Taylor Swift
Stay A While The Cactus Channel
Carousel Skylar Spence
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
All Beings United Oatmello

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

