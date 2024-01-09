Golden PromisesBytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

According to my Magic 8 Ball …
Jan 8, 2024

According to my Magic 8 Ball …

photo_sean/Getty Images
Some 2024 economic predictions, from gas prices to consumer credit. Plus, used car wholesale auctions go digital.

Segments From this episode

Delinquency rates rise for some types of household debt

by Justin Ho
Jan 8, 2024
But other positive factors in the economy are limiting the potential damage, economists say, like low unemployment.
Loan delinquencies are rising the most among young borrowers, low-income borrowers and borrowers with multiple types of debt.
Sefa Ozel/Getty Images
After the long night of inflation, consumers finally expect to see the sun

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 8, 2024
Consumers forecast inflation at 3% a year from now, the lowest their short-term expectations have been in three years.
One reason consumers are feeling better about inflation is that major price hikes for essentials like gasoline and eggs appear to be in the past. But that doesn't mean prices will fall.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Four years ago, used car auctions went virtual. Many haven't gone back.

by Henry Epp
Jan 8, 2024
For a long time, the only way for dealers to buy at wholesale used car auctions was to go in person. Now, many of those auctions take place online.
For a long time, the only way for car dealers to buy at auction was to go to one in person. Many have moved to online simulcast.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Gas prices inch down as outlook appears stable

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 8, 2024
Gas is close to the $3 per gallon mark and has broken that in parts of the South.
In some parts of the South, gas prices are already below $3 a gallon. Above, a Chevron gas station in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Houston has bucked the trend in homelessness. Can it afford to keep it up?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 8, 2024
The city has been lauded for getting people into homes. But higher housing costs and expiring funding may put programs in jeopardy.
Houston's homelessness response network helped Derrick Escobedo find permanent housing — his first home ever.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
A Warmer World

Small ski resorts face uphill battle with snow shortfalls

by Caitlin Tan
Jan 8, 2024
As climate change makes winter snowfall uncertain, selling lift tickets gets trickier — especially at smaller, locally owned resorts.
In the past, White Pine ski resort in Wyoming has been able to open by Dec. 1, but this year there was not enough snow for the resort to open by Christmas.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Media
