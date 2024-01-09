According to my Magic 8 Ball …
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some 2024 economic predictions, from gas prices to consumer credit. Plus, used car wholesale auctions go digital.
Segments From this episode
Delinquency rates rise for some types of household debt
But other positive factors in the economy are limiting the potential damage, economists say, like low unemployment.
After the long night of inflation, consumers finally expect to see the sun
Consumers forecast inflation at 3% a year from now, the lowest their short-term expectations have been in three years.
Four years ago, used car auctions went virtual. Many haven't gone back.
For a long time, the only way for dealers to buy at wholesale used car auctions was to go in person. Now, many of those auctions take place online.
Gas prices inch down as outlook appears stable
Gas is close to the $3 per gallon mark and has broken that in parts of the South.
Houston has bucked the trend in homelessness. Can it afford to keep it up?
The city has been lauded for getting people into homes. But higher housing costs and expiring funding may put programs in jeopardy.
Small ski resorts face uphill battle with snow shortfalls
As climate change makes winter snowfall uncertain, selling lift tickets gets trickier — especially at smaller, locally owned resorts.
Music from the episode
Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Harvest Moon Poolside
Jeremy's Storm Tame Impala
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Vide Noir Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer