U.S. airstrike is causing turmoil in oil markets

Jan 3, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Uber and lift

Jan 3, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

A shopping fast for the soul (and the wallet)
Jan 1, 2020

A shopping fast for the soul (and the wallet)

Plus: A look back at this decade in the workplace, the story of a security guard who just turned 80 and a conversation about the board game industry. 

Stories From this episode

How We Shop

How We Shop: a New Year's shopping fast

by Marielle Segarra Jan 1, 2020
Ever look around and realize you have 17 bottles of hand lotion?
Haley Falconer started the post-holiday season with a shopping fast.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Decade in workplace culture defined by uneven recovery

by Meghan McCarty Carino Jan 1, 2020
The longest economic expansion brought confidence for some, insecurity for others.
Google employees stage a walkout on Nov. 1, 2018, in New York, over sexual harassment.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

The part-time security guard who just turned 80

by Bennett Purser Jan 1, 2020
Dan Hartman became a security guard when disaster struck West Virginia. Now he’s the oldest guard in the company.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The business behind board games

by Kimberly Adams and Bennett Purser Jan 1, 2020
A tabletop game designer shares what it’s like to work in the booming game industry.
Players testing a new game at the gaming convention GenCon.
Darren Watts
Music from the episode

Your Twenties Spose
Hipbrass Frohlocker
Twenties Bren Joy
Nineteen Twenties Style Speakeasy Jazz Playlist
Booty Swing Parov Stelar

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
Thanks to our sponsors