Jan 1, 2020
A shopping fast for the soul (and the wallet)
Plus: A look back at this decade in the workplace, the story of a security guard who just turned 80 and a conversation about the board game industry.
Stories From this episode
How We Shop
How We Shop: a New Year's shopping fast
Ever look around and realize you have 17 bottles of hand lotion?
Workplace Culture
Decade in workplace culture defined by uneven recovery
The longest economic expansion brought confidence for some, insecurity for others.
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
Dan Hartman became a security guard when disaster struck West Virginia. Now he’s the oldest guard in the company.
The business behind board games
A tabletop game designer shares what it’s like to work in the booming game industry.
