Mar 2, 2021
A seat at the table for workers
On today's show: What does it mean for workers to have a seat at the table when it comes to trade policy? Plus, schools need funding to reopen safely, and which GameStop movie will be the first to hit screens?
Segments From this episode
Biden's trade policy will prioritize workers' rights
Biden wants to use trade policy to advance racial equity, fight climate change and take on China’s "coercive" trade practices.
For some schools, reopening will require infrastructure investment
Some K-12 schools need new ventilation systems. Others need digital technology for distance learning.
In New Jersey, a small pharmacy and a neighborhood get ready for the vaccine
Bell Pharmacy is working with community organizers to vaccinate at-risk residents, but its owner doesn't know when that'll happen.
GameStop: The movie. And the TV show. And the documentary ...
There are at least nine projects on GameStop and Reddit vs. Wall Street in the works. Which will be first across the finish line?
Why is Bitcoin better? Let her count the ways.
Laura Shin, one of the first reporters to cover crypto-assets full time, says Bitcoin's "the most fascinating thing" she's watched.
Music from the episode
Dangerous (feat. Joywave) Big Data, Joywave
Toad Lick East Forest
Outer Sunset Tycho
Embrace Goldroom, Ariela Jacobs
Avant Gardener Courtney Barnett
Undercover Sad Puppy
