A seat at the table for workers
Mar 2, 2021

A seat at the table for workers

On today's show: What does it mean for workers to have a seat at the table when it comes to trade policy? Plus, schools need funding to reopen safely, and which GameStop movie will be the first to hit screens?

Segments From this episode

Biden's trade policy will prioritize workers' rights

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 2, 2021
Biden wants to use trade policy to advance racial equity, fight climate change and take on China’s "coercive" trade practices.
The new administration plans to strengthen U.S. competitiveness in global trade and encourage Americans to buy American-made products.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
For some schools, reopening will require infrastructure investment

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 2, 2021
Some K-12 schools need new ventilation systems. Others need digital technology for distance learning.
A big part of reopening schools is making sure everyone involved feels safe. Accomplishing this requires funding.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
In New Jersey, a small pharmacy and a neighborhood get ready for the vaccine

by Marielle Segarra
Mar 2, 2021
Bell Pharmacy is working with community organizers to vaccinate at-risk residents, but its owner doesn't know when that'll happen.
A nurse vaccinates a woman in Los Angeles. In New Jersey, pharmacist Tony Minniti is preparing to host vaccinations for community members.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
GameStop: The movie. And the TV show. And the documentary ...

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 2, 2021
There are at least nine projects on GameStop and Reddit vs. Wall Street in the works. Which will be first across the finish line?
A person checks the GameStop stock with the Reddit, Citadel, Robinhood and Melvin Capital logos in the background in this photo illustration.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Why is Bitcoin better? Let her count the ways.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 2, 2021
Laura Shin, one of the first reporters to cover crypto-assets full time, says Bitcoin's "the most fascinating thing" she's watched.
Ozan Kose/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Dangerous (feat. Joywave) Big Data, Joywave
Toad Lick East Forest
Outer Sunset Tycho
Embrace Goldroom, Ariela Jacobs
Avant Gardener Courtney Barnett
Undercover Sad Puppy

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Blockchain technology, used in Bitcoin, aids U.K. vaccine program
COVID-19
Blockchain technology, used in Bitcoin, aids U.K. vaccine program