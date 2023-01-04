How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

A pay bump for 8 million workers
Jan 4, 2023

A pay bump for 8 million workers

Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
Twenty-three states raised their minimum wage on Jan. 1. Low-wage workers have already seen healthy pay gains in the tight job market. Plus, the "sneaky practice" of shrinkflation.

With salaries rising, how much do minimum wage increases matter?

by Savannah Maher
Jan 4, 2023
Private-sector wages are up about 5% over the past year. But gains guaranteed by government can't be lost during an economic downturn.
Workers in low-wage sectors like fast food have gained higher pay in the hot job market.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Immigration fees would increase under new USCIS proposal

by Lily Jamali
Jan 4, 2023
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is funded mostly by these fees, which it hasn't raised since 2016.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services hasn't raised filing fees since 2016. Above, new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Philadelphia.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
As our online behavior changes, companies spend less ad money on Google and Meta

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 4, 2023
Part of the reason: Social media platforms like TikTok are changing the way we shop online.
While Google is still a big part of the ad business, people are turning to sites like Amazon "as a product search engine instead," said Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst at Forrester.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
The "sneaky practice" of shrinkflation has been driving up your grocery bills for years

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jan 4, 2023
Shrinkflation means getting less product for the same price, and it's not going away anytime soon.
Shrinkflation is a tactic manufacturers use to pass on price increases to consumers. For instance: quietly reducing the number of squares of toilet paper per roll.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Why layoffs are picking up at small businesses

by Justin Ho
Jan 4, 2023
The labor market is still pretty tight, but the smallest businesses are more vulnerable to an economic downturn.
Businesses with fewer than 10 employees tend to have a harder time building up cash to weather a recession, and may turn to layoffs as a cost-cutting measure.
fizkes/Getty Images
Facing regular floods, a Louisiana town builds higher

by Amy Scott and Hayley Hershman
Jan 4, 2023
Residents see Mandeville as a model for other at-risk communities.
Leonard and Becky Rohrbough stand in front of their lakefront house, which was elevated in 2016 to protect against flooding.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
