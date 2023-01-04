A pay bump for 8 million workers
Twenty-three states raised their minimum wage on Jan. 1. Low-wage workers have already seen healthy pay gains in the tight job market. Plus, the "sneaky practice" of shrinkflation.
Segments From this episode
With salaries rising, how much do minimum wage increases matter?
Private-sector wages are up about 5% over the past year. But gains guaranteed by government can't be lost during an economic downturn.
Immigration fees would increase under new USCIS proposal
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is funded mostly by these fees, which it hasn't raised since 2016.
As our online behavior changes, companies spend less ad money on Google and Meta
Part of the reason: Social media platforms like TikTok are changing the way we shop online.
The "sneaky practice" of shrinkflation has been driving up your grocery bills for years
Shrinkflation means getting less product for the same price, and it's not going away anytime soon.
Why layoffs are picking up at small businesses
The labor market is still pretty tight, but the smallest businesses are more vulnerable to an economic downturn.
Facing regular floods, a Louisiana town builds higher
Residents see Mandeville as a model for other at-risk communities.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer