A not-so-happy anniversary to Silicon Valley Bank
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Lenders say their depositors have become more savvy in response to last year's turmoil among midsize banks.
Segments From this episode
A year after Silicon Valley Bank failed, lenders are still feeling pressure on all sides
Rising interest rates have cranked up the interest banks are paying depositors. But banks also have a lot of cash stuck in low-interest bonds and loans they made before the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates.
In the golden age of sports content, traditional sports journalism is disappearing
The teams have the money, and remaining media outlets like ESPN are becoming more dependent on them. Author Keith O’Brien explains.
For a couple in Maine, calling a Grange Hall home means financial freedom
With the goal of living mortgage-free, "I really knew that I would go anywhere and I would live in anything," Kate Mill says.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” Host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Jordyn Holman at the New York Times about this week’s top economic stories.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer