A look at the Fed’s long road ahead
The Fed announced another interest rate hike today — larger than the one in March — but reining in inflation is no easy feat. Plus: Companies in Shanghai struggle to get back to business.
Segments From this episode
Limited abortion access could threaten women's role in the economy
The expected decision means more people will be forced to continue unplanned pregnancies, which can make it harder to find or keep a job.
Small businesses are having a hard time attracting and keeping workers
Because bigger businesses can offer more.
Why Fed might not be too upset when stocks fall
All major indices are down for the year. That's probably something the Fed isn't all that mad about.
Shanghai firms drift back to work but hurdles remain
Shanghai is allowing a small number of firms to resume operations. In a heavily locked-down environment, many of them are finding it's not that easy.
