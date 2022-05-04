Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A look at the Fed’s long road ahead
May 4, 2022

A look at the Fed’s long road ahead

The Fed announced another interest rate hike today — larger than the one in March — but reining in inflation is no easy feat. Plus: Companies in Shanghai struggle to get back to business.

Limited abortion access could threaten women's role in the economy

by Stephanie Hughes
May 4, 2022
The expected decision means more people will be forced to continue unplanned pregnancies, which can make it harder to find or keep a job.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, more pregnant people will be unable to work, which could have larger economic ramifications.
David Ryder/Getty Images
Small businesses are having a hard time attracting and keeping workers

by Justin Ho
May 4, 2022
Because bigger businesses can offer more.
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees lost 120,000 jobs in April.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Why Fed might not be too upset when stocks fall

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 4, 2022
All major indices are down for the year. That's probably something the Fed isn't all that mad about.
If the value of people's stock investments go down, they may be less inclined to spend — at least a little.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Shanghai firms drift back to work but hurdles remain

by Jennifer Pak
May 4, 2022
Shanghai is allowing a small number of firms to resume operations. In a heavily locked-down environment, many of them are finding it's not that easy.
Regular COVID-19 tests are required for workers in Shanghai who receive work permits — though the process to getting there can be arduous.
Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Feel It Still - Medasin Remix Portugal. The Man, Medasin
First Choice Oddisee
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
El Jardin Hermanos Gutiérrez
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Cariño The Marías
Be Good 2 Me LUXXURY

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

