and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
A healthier wellness industry
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Can you trust wellness products’ promises? The FTC is trying to cure the industry’s ills. Also, Disney in transformation.
Segments From this episode
Jobless claims remain historically low amid Fed's efforts to slow wage growth
What does this mean for their anti-inflation strategy?
Were last year's state payments taxable? Taxpayers wait while the IRS decides.
It's will depend on why the payments were made and who got them.
While the wellness industry booms, the FTC is cracking down on its marketing tactics
The FTC says health-related claims need to be backed by relevant, peer-reviewed scientific research. "It's long overdue," said one marketer.
Sixty years and three generations: why this market feels like home
One property in East Los Angeles houses both Sara Valdes' parents and her workplace.
Disney “leans in” to existing franchises
Because if people liked a "Frozen 2," wouldn’t they like a "Frozen 3?"
Strapped emergency services struggle to answer 911 calls
Health care staffing shortages and high turnover rates means patients end up waiting longer to get through emergency departments.
Music from the episode
Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Timeless J Dilla
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
It's Only ODESZA, Zyra
Otomo Bonobo
Turnmills Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer