Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Show off your love of Marketplace by grabbing an Investor T-shirt when you donate $5/month. Give Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A healthier wellness industry
Feb 9, 2023

A healthier wellness industry

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Can you trust wellness products’ promises? The FTC is trying to cure the industry’s ills. Also, Disney in transformation.

Segments From this episode

Jobless claims remain historically low amid Fed's efforts to slow wage growth

by Lily Jamali
Feb 9, 2023
What does this mean for their anti-inflation strategy?
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Feb. 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Were last year's state payments taxable? Taxpayers wait while the IRS decides.

by Samantha Fields
Feb 9, 2023
It's will depend on why the payments were made and who got them.
The Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. Even though tax season is upon us, the agency hasn't yet ruled whether special payments from states will be exempt.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

While the wellness industry booms, the FTC is cracking down on its marketing tactics

by Savannah Maher
Feb 9, 2023
The FTC says health-related claims need to be backed by relevant, peer-reviewed scientific research. "It's long overdue," said one marketer.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

Sixty years and three generations: why this market feels like home

by Andie Corban
Feb 9, 2023
One property in East Los Angeles houses both Sara Valdes' parents and her workplace.
Sara's Market in East Los Angeles was first run by Sara Valdes' great-uncle.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Disney “leans in” to existing franchises

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 9, 2023
Because if people liked a "Frozen 2," wouldn’t they like a "Frozen 3?"
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Strapped emergency services struggle to answer 911 calls

by Shalina Chatlani
Feb 9, 2023
Health care staffing shortages and high turnover rates means patients end up waiting longer to get through emergency departments.
New Orleans EMS Lt. Noah Feldman helps his team members load a patient into an ambulance in November.
Shalina Chatlani/Gulf States Newsroom
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Timeless J Dilla
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
It's Only ODESZA, Zyra
Otomo Bonobo
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:48 PM PST
27:40
2:41 PM PST
11:36
1:39 PM PST
1:50
7:42 AM PST
8:13
2:53 AM PST
11:25
Feb 7, 2023
22:31
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria
How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
We want your “shrinkflation” stories
We want your “shrinkflation” stories

Invest $5/month in Marketplace ❤️

and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!

Donate Now