Loading...

0:00
0% played
A Goldilocks jobs report
Sep 2, 2022

Today's labor market report shows job growth as not too hot and not too cold. Plus, why rising prices hit rural America harder.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson and the New York Times’ Ana Swanson about the August jobs report, the soft landing(ish) and what it could mean for the future of monetary policy.
Black workers could suffer more in employment slowdown

by Matt Levin
Sep 2, 2022
"The Black workforce is the canary in the coal mine," said Howard University's Bill Spriggs. "They’re already suffering."
Black workers now account for 20% of the transportation and utilities workforce.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
High inflation looks different, hits harder, in rural America

by Savannah Maher
Sep 2, 2022
Rising costs and slower-growing incomes cut small town households’ discretionary income by 38% in the last year, pressuring a way of life.
Recent inflation is eating into rural households’ savings and disposable incomes faster than those of urbanites, according to research from Iowa State University.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
More people looked for jobs in August, easing labor market pressures

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 2, 2022
But the share of the population in the job market is still about a percentage point below the level of February 2020.
Labor force participation among women in the 25-to-54 age group has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but that's not true of women overall.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Musicians union challenges Spotify to raise royalties

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Sep 2, 2022
Streaming accounts for the vast majority of recorded music income, but musicians and producers make fractions of a cent per stream.
The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers wants Spotify to increase the per-stream royalty for musicians and make its revenue data transparent. 
Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Spotify
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

