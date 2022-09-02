A Goldilocks jobs report
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today's labor market report shows job growth as not too hot and not too cold. Plus, why rising prices hit rural America harder.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson and the New York Times’ Ana Swanson about the August jobs report, the soft landing(ish) and what it could mean for the future of monetary policy.
Black workers could suffer more in employment slowdown
"The Black workforce is the canary in the coal mine," said Howard University's Bill Spriggs. "They’re already suffering."
High inflation looks different, hits harder, in rural America
Rising costs and slower-growing incomes cut small town households’ discretionary income by 38% in the last year, pressuring a way of life.
More people looked for jobs in August, easing labor market pressures
But the share of the population in the job market is still about a percentage point below the level of February 2020.
Musicians union challenges Spotify to raise royalties
Streaming accounts for the vast majority of recorded music income, but musicians and producers make fractions of a cent per stream.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer