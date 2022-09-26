Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A gloomy outlook for the global economy
Sep 26, 2022

A gloomy outlook for the global economy

Financial markets around the world are looking at economic conditions and not liking what they’re seeing. Plus, the costs of a kindergarten education and the tug of war over inflation and growth in the United Kingdom.

Segments From this episode

Global markets are tanking because they see signs that the global economy is tanking

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 26, 2022
Inflation, declining demand and uncertainty are bumming out investors.
It's been a rough couple of weeks for financial markets in the U.S. and abroad. For a decade before 2022, conditions were mostly favorable to risk takers.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Why investors are bailing on the UK

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 26, 2022
Bond yields hit highs not seen in decades, and the pound fell to a record low against the dollar. What is going on in the UK?
The premises of the Bank of England, which is trying to rein in inflation. British bonds and the national currency are having difficulty finding buyers.
Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images
They cleaned the U.S.' largest coal ash spill; many have died waiting for compensation

by Lily Jamali
Sep 26, 2022
Coal ash contains a slew of toxic elements. The Tennessee Supreme Court is weighing the latest effort to block the workers’ cases.
In December 2008, more than 5.4 million cubic yards of coal ash were released from a holding pond at the Kingston Fossil Plant in Harriman, Tennessee.
Lily Jamali/Marketplace
Kindergarten is more than snacks and blocks these days. Some states think kids shouldn't have to go.

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 26, 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes a proposal that would have required children to attend kindergarten.
Kindergartners run outside for a break. School enrollment for 5-year-olds dropped by 6% in 2020 and hasn’t fully recovered.
John Moore/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

