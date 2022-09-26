A gloomy outlook for the global economy
Financial markets around the world are looking at economic conditions and not liking what they’re seeing. Plus, the costs of a kindergarten education and the tug of war over inflation and growth in the United Kingdom.
Global markets are tanking because they see signs that the global economy is tanking
Inflation, declining demand and uncertainty are bumming out investors.
Why investors are bailing on the UK
Bond yields hit highs not seen in decades, and the pound fell to a record low against the dollar. What is going on in the UK?
They cleaned the U.S.' largest coal ash spill; many have died waiting for compensation
Coal ash contains a slew of toxic elements. The Tennessee Supreme Court is weighing the latest effort to block the workers’ cases.
Kindergarten is more than snacks and blocks these days. Some states think kids shouldn't have to go.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes a proposal that would have required children to attend kindergarten.
