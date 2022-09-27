Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A culprit behind rising prices? Remote work.
Sep 27, 2022

A culprit behind rising prices? Remote work.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
New research by the San Francisco Fed finds that remote work may account for more than half of overall home price increases. Plus, a women's college goes coed in response to financial uncertainty.

Segments From this episode

As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different

by Matt Levin
Sep 27, 2022
It's called the wealth effect: Household spending decisions tend to be influenced by the ups and downs of asset prices.
Research suggests that feeling pinched financially shifts spending from services to goods, says Stephanie Tully at the University of Southern California.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation

by Lily Jamali
Sep 27, 2022
San Francisco Fed researchers say the work-from-home shift may account for more than half of overall home price and rent increases in the U.S.
Demand for newer, bigger housing options that provide space for working from home has grown during the pandemic.
Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What cheaper lumber means for the housing market

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 27, 2022
Lumber is about as cheap as it was before the pandemic, a sign of the slowing housing market. But savings are offset by rising financing costs.
Even though lumber prices have eased, financing for builders and buyers has become costlier.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

“We are becoming extinct”: Women's colleges go coed to bring in students

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 27, 2022
Notre Dame of Maryland University made the decision to admit male undergraduates next fall to boost enrollment.
Freshmen Caitlin Cottrill, left, and Tatum Capinpin are considering transferring from Notre Dame of Maryland. The school announced earlier this month it’ll be accepting men next fall.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

How inflation and "wild weather" are affecting one family farm

by Andie Corban
Sep 27, 2022
Anne Schwagerl, co-owns and operates Prairie Point Farm in Minnesota, where she's experimenting with new crops.
At Prairie Point Farm, Anne Schwagerl says they'll harvest soybeans, then corn. Above, soybeans are planted on a farm.
Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:33 PM PDT
28:34
4:21 PM PDT
27:06
1:37 PM PDT
1:50
7:37 AM PDT
6:54
2:34 AM PDT
7:59
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different
As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different
Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation
Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation
What cheaper lumber means for the housing market
What cheaper lumber means for the housing market
Georgia recognizes embryos as dependents, for a $3,000 state income tax deduction
Georgia recognizes embryos as dependents, for a $3,000 state income tax deduction