A culprit behind rising prices? Remote work.
New research by the San Francisco Fed finds that remote work may account for more than half of overall home price increases. Plus, a women's college goes coed in response to financial uncertainty.
Segments From this episode
As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different
It's called the wealth effect: Household spending decisions tend to be influenced by the ups and downs of asset prices.
Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation
San Francisco Fed researchers say the work-from-home shift may account for more than half of overall home price and rent increases in the U.S.
What cheaper lumber means for the housing market
Lumber is about as cheap as it was before the pandemic, a sign of the slowing housing market. But savings are offset by rising financing costs.
“We are becoming extinct”: Women's colleges go coed to bring in students
Notre Dame of Maryland University made the decision to admit male undergraduates next fall to boost enrollment.
How inflation and "wild weather" are affecting one family farm
Anne Schwagerl, co-owns and operates Prairie Point Farm in Minnesota, where she's experimenting with new crops.
