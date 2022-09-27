Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate Now
My Economy

How inflation and “wild weather” are affecting one family farm

Andie Corban Sep 27, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
At Prairie Point Farm, Anne Schwagerl says they'll harvest soybeans, then corn. Above, soybeans are planted on a farm. Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

How inflation and “wild weather” are affecting one family farm

Andie Corban Sep 27, 2022
Heard on:
At Prairie Point Farm, Anne Schwagerl says they'll harvest soybeans, then corn. Above, soybeans are planted on a farm. Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Anne Schwagerl is getting ready to harvest crops on Prairie Point Farm in Browns Valley, Minnesota, which she co-owns and operates with her husband, Peter. She’ll start with her soybeans, then move on to corn.

“It’s been an OK year, another year of kind of wild weather,” Schwagerl said. “Crops don’t love going from cold and wet to very hot and dry, so that will affect our yields. I think some of our crops, we’ll see a yield drag on it.”

To reduce risk from unpredictable weather on the farm, Schwagerl has been experimenting with new crops, like Kernza and winter camelina. The varieties she’s planting are being released by the University of Minnesota’s Forever Green Initiative.

Anne Schwagerl and her husband Peter in their Kernza field.
Anne and Peter Schwagerl in their Kernza field. (Courtesy Anne Schwagerl)

“I’m quite excited about the co-benefits that not only am I doing something that’s really climate-smart and good for my soil health, there’s an incentive in that you have something to sell at the end too,” she said.

Schwagerl sees inflation regularly on her trips to the grocery store. “It’s frustrating as a farmer because I know that I’m not getting wealthy off those increased food prices.”

She’s also started increasing the size of her personal garden to feed her family and try to keep the grocery bill down.

“As much as I can convince a 6- and a 9-year-old to eat more local seasonal ingredients, I’m trying to do that,” Schwagerl said. “They’re also regular kids too, so it’s striking that balance. They’re like, ‘But can we still get Fruit Roll-Ups?’ I’m like, ‘Eh, I guess you can still get your Fruit Roll-Ups.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:33 PM PDT
28:34
4:21 PM PDT
27:06
1:37 PM PDT
1:50
7:37 AM PDT
6:54
2:34 AM PDT
7:59
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different
As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different
Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation
Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation
What cheaper lumber means for the housing market
What cheaper lumber means for the housing market
Georgia recognizes embryos as dependents, for a $3,000 state income tax deduction
Georgia recognizes embryos as dependents, for a $3,000 state income tax deduction