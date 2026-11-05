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Nov 5, 2026

Oil companies pump it up

Crude production hit a record high last week. Plus: AI-generated research articles, stock exchange swaps, and a professional cookie decorator.

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Oil companies pump it up
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

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