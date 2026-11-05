Oil companies pump it up

Crude production hit a record high last week. Plus: AI-generated research articles, stock exchange swaps, and a professional cookie decorator.
American oil giant ConocoPhillips reported Q3 profits of $4 billion, driven in part by high oil prices.
Some companies who switch exchanges are looking for a rebrand. In other cases, the move is relationship driven.
UPenn’s Anna Wexler talks about how her work as a journal editor is changing now that AI is showing up in researcher’s submissions.
“I think of it like the the Minnesota State Fair. I make a lot of my income during one chunk of the year,” said professional cookie decorator Maddie Gartmann.
“You live the life you have, not the one you dreamed of,” said Michael Devitt, who recently closed down his Idaho-based business.