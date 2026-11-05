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Nov 5, 2026

AI in academic journal submissions is hurting the credibility of research itself

UPenn’s Anna Wexler talks about how her work as a journal editor is changing now that AI is showing up in researcher’s submissions.

Technologyby Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
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"It's also a little bit depressing and disheartening as an academic just to see some of my colleagues are submitting articles that are [written with AI]," Wexler said.
"It's also a little bit depressing and disheartening as an academic just to see some of my colleagues are submitting articles that are [written with AI]," Wexler said.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

There are some jobs many of us would agree artificial intelligence does not replace. Most people probably don’t want their doctor to be a chatbot. Or their favorite music artist to send an AI voice clone to a concert they spent good money to attend.

Another job some would argue they don’t want AI to be doing? Academic researcher.

“What we're seeing now is that AI puts a kind of gloss or a kind of sheen on articles, so they sound better, but the underlying argument isn't quite there,” said Anna Wexler, assistant professor of medical ethics at the University of Pennsylvania, and also the editor of a bioethics journal.

Wexler wrote in The Atlantic about how AI-assisted work is showing up all over research article submissions. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab about what that might mean for the future of academia.

To hear their conversation, use the player at the top of the page

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