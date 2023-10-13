Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A $7 billion boost for the clean hydrogen effort
Oct 13, 2023

A $7 billion boost for the clean hydrogen effort

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Wengen Ling/Getty Images
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will fund seven hubs in 16 states. They'll work on capturing CO2 emissions leftover from making hydrogen.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at the Wall Street Journal and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the latest consumer sentiment survey, what this week’s inflation data means for the Fed, and what continued high bond yields could mean for the economy.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Big banks post big profits

by Matt Levin
Oct 13, 2023
The classic way banks make money rests on three words: net interest income.
Big banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup told investors they netted a combined $22 billion this past quarter.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Biden administration announces $7 billion for hydrogen hubs

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 13, 2023
It's part of the White House's plan to accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.
The Biden administration says the proposed seven hubs across 16 states will eliminate 25 million metric tons of CO2 emissions each year.
Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The video game business is hoping streaming games from the cloud will attract new players

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 13, 2023
A $15-a-month subscription may be more attractive than dropping $500 on a console.
Cloud gaming sales hit about $5 billion last year, compared to about $35 billion for console games.
Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Going solar isn't always sunshine and rainbows

by Kai Ryssdal , Sarah Leeson and Sofia Terenzio
Oct 13, 2023
For the early adopters of rooftop solar panels, maintaining and repairing faulty panels is a costly challenge of its own.
Many solar panel companies have gone out of business, making it hard for early adopters to repair faulty panels.
adamkaz / Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Last Fare Little People
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Jeremy's Storm Tame Impala
Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
Low Season Poolside
No Helmet Up Indianola RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:44 PM PDT
28:16
2:19 PM PDT
1:20
7:46 AM PDT
7:04
3:16 AM PDT
5:53
Oct 12, 2023
9:59
Oct 11, 2023
3:22
Oct 10, 2023
30:52
Exxon is shelling out $60B to double its Permian production. Why there?
Exxon is shelling out $60B to double its Permian production. Why there?
Nobel Prize winner Claudia Goldin on remote work's potential to narrow gender pay gaps
Nobel Prize winner Claudia Goldin on remote work's potential to narrow gender pay gaps
Biden administration announces $7 billion for hydrogen hubs
Biden administration announces $7 billion for hydrogen hubs
Crypto is one way Hamas gets its funding
Israel-Hamas War
Crypto is one way Hamas gets its funding