A $7 billion boost for the clean hydrogen effort
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will fund seven hubs in 16 states. They'll work on capturing CO2 emissions leftover from making hydrogen.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at the Wall Street Journal and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the latest consumer sentiment survey, what this week’s inflation data means for the Fed, and what continued high bond yields could mean for the economy.
Big banks post big profits
The classic way banks make money rests on three words: net interest income.
Biden administration announces $7 billion for hydrogen hubs
It's part of the White House's plan to accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.
The video game business is hoping streaming games from the cloud will attract new players
A $15-a-month subscription may be more attractive than dropping $500 on a console.
Going solar isn't always sunshine and rainbows
For the early adopters of rooftop solar panels, maintaining and repairing faulty panels is a costly challenge of its own.
Music from the episode
Last Fare Little People
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Jeremy's Storm Tame Impala
Low Season Poolside
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer