DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

12/12/2017: Would you give CVS access to your medical records?

In the aftermath of CVS’ $69 billion deal to buy health insurance giant Aetna, the company wants to turn its MinuteClinics into health care hubs where people can get even more of their basic needs met. But what would it take for this to happen? And since we can’t go one day without talking taxes, we discuss the Treasury Department’s one-page analysis of the bill with Politico’s Ben White. Plus, President Donald Trump signed a bill granting nearly $700 billion in military spending today, Europe’s largest commercial landlord is buying mall operator Westfield for $16 billion, and marriage is half as common for low-income couples as it is for middle- and upper-class adults, making us wonder: What's the effect on children?  

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Jeeper Creeper
Sinkane
Listen and Buy Now
Uncle ACE
Blood Orange
Listen and Buy Now
Reflektor
Arcade Fire
Listen and Buy Now
Take A Ride
Onra
Listen and Buy Now
Sugah Daddy
D'Angelo and The Vanguard
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.