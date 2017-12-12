12/12/2017: Would you give CVS access to your medical records?

In the aftermath of CVS’ $69 billion deal to buy health insurance giant Aetna, the company wants to turn its MinuteClinics into health care hubs where people can get even more of their basic needs met. But what would it take for this to happen? And since we can’t go one day without talking taxes, we discuss the Treasury Department’s one-page analysis of the bill with Politico’s Ben White. Plus, President Donald Trump signed a bill granting nearly $700 billion in military spending today, Europe’s largest commercial landlord is buying mall operator Westfield for $16 billion, and marriage is half as common for low-income couples as it is for middle- and upper-class adults, making us wonder: What's the effect on children?