12/04/2017: A massive health care shakeup

(U.S. Edition) CVS is purchasing Aetna in a $69 billion merger that could completely alter the health industry. What does each want from the other? Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan, explains what these companies are getting out of this deal. Afterwards, we'll look at the Treasury's decision to phase out myRA, an Obama-era program that allowed people without access to retirement accounts to set up their own with the government. Andrei Cherney — cofounder of Aspiration, a private online bank — explains why he thinks the program was an example of government inefficiency.