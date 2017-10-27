10/27/2017: Amazon's second headquarters might be north of the border

(U.S. Edition) You go to CVS for shampoo, Tylenol and, maybe soon, your health insurance. The company is in talks to buy the health insurance company Aetna for more than $66 billion. We'll take a look at why someone would want a health insurance company these days, and the obstacles in the way of this merger. Afterwards, we'll look at how the energy industry is in a minor rebound. Then, to cap off today's show, Washington Post columnist Allan Sloan joins us to discuss his guess for Amazon's second headquarters. Hint: He doesn't think it'll be in the U.S.