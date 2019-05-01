DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Building an oasis in a food desert

May 01, 2019

The official jobs numbers come out Friday, but private data already show what we've known for a while now: the job market is hot. With CVS's acquisition of health insurer Aetna, the drug store chain has moved towards providing health services in-house. Plus, we look at how some people who live in so-called "food deserts" are gaining access to healthy fruits and vegetables. Today's show is sponsored by BitSight TechnologiesCapital One and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

David Brancaccio
News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.