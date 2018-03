(U.S. Edition) Walmart reportedly wants to purchase health insurer Humana in a deal that could be worth $37 billion. On today's show, we'll take a look at why the retail giant wants to move into this space. Afterwards, we'll discuss what bitcoin holders might see on their tax bill this year.

