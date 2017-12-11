12/11/17: Such a bubblicious economy

We’ve all heard bitcoin is volatile, risky, quite possibly a bubble. So why then the demand for bitcoin futures? We take a look at what happened during yesterday’s bitcoin futures trading launch. And in Saudi Arabia, a ban on movie theaters has been lifted, ushering in what is predicted to be a $24 billion cinema industry to offset the economy’s dependence on oil. Plus, the Environmental Protection Agency adds 21 new Superfund sites, public and private entities alike are scrambling to add more electric charging stations, especially in the American West, and the Trump administration is trying to take credit for killing regulations that are already dead.