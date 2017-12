(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Enthusiasm pushed the price of bitcoin futures up in their trading debut on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. But what does that mean for what many are calling a crypto-currency bubble? Then, we explain the link between Legos and blockchain, the technology underpinning bitcoin. Afterwards, we talk about why global arms sales have risen nearly 2 percent.

