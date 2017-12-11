DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

12/11/2017: Bitcoin had a dramatic rise. What will happen when it falls?

Bitcoin’s price soared to more than $15,000 last week. And as of yesterday afternoon, investors can trade bitcoin futures on a major public market — the Chicago Board Options Exchange. What’s behind the cryptocurrency’s incredible rise? And what will happen when it falls? Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Kevin Werbach, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School about the sensational rise of bitcoin and what could happen when the bubble bursts.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
Browse the Show