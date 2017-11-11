11/10/2017: Trade deals, taxes and trafficking

Tax overhaul took over most of our coverage this week, so we end today with a check-in on the state of tax bills in the Senate and the House. And President Donald Trump's speech in Vietnam today asserted that the U.S. won't enter multilateral trade deals. We take a look at what his administration prefers instead. Plus, a regulation that would make internet platforms liable for what their users do intends to curtail sex trafficking, but could have many "chilling" implications, especially for smaller companies.