DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/10/2017: A House vs. Senate showdown over taxes

(U.S. Edition) The Senate has released its version of a tax bill, which clashes with the House's. One of the biggest differences is that the Senate wants to lower the corporate tax rate a year later than expected. We'll look at why they're pushing for a 2019 cut. Afterwards, we'll dive into another major point of contention between both chambers of Congress: whether or not to get rid of medical deductions. Then to cap off today's show, we'll discuss Trump' s ability to get the deals he says he wants when it comes to trade.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.