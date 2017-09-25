DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/25/2017: How FEMA has changed since Hurricane Katrina

(U.S. Edition) We may be getting the first look at a Republican plan for tax reform this week. The details that are beginning to emerge indicate that there could be a 20 percent corporate tax rate, and fewer tax brackets for individuals. Afterwards, we'll discuss the latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare: the Graham-Cassidy bill, which the Senate Finance Committee is set to consider this morning. Plus, we'll visit FEMA's Atlanta Distribution Center to find out how the agency has changed the way it responds to natural disasters since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. 

