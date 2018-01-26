DownloadDownload

01/25/2018: The world moves on

Ahead of his big speech in Davos, Switzerland, tomorrow, President Donald Trump told CNBC that while he prefers bilateral trade deals, he'd be open to a bigger agreement like the Trans-Pacific Partnership if the U.S. gets a "substantially better deal." Catch is, the 11 Asia Pacific countries still in the TPP came to an agreement this week without the U.S. Then: Ten years ago this week, the American housing market posted its biggest year over year drop since 1973. The housing crisis was in full effect, the spillover into the financial system was coming and we were already a month into the Great Recession, even though we didn't know it at the time. We'll take a look back. Plus: The economics of beer.

