02/02/2018: Markets go down, too (and that's OK)

You hear us say it all the time: The stock market is not the economy. That's especially true today, as the Dow took a steep dive just after a really great jobs report. We'll talk about it on the Weekly Wrap. Then: We're gonna dig into wages, because the 2.9 percent growth we saw last month was a big deal after years of stagnation. Plus: When you watch the Super Bowl this weekend, take a look at the owners boxes: full of white guys, like nearly every team in the NFL. But why?

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.