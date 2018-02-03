02/02/2018: Markets go down, too (and that's OK)

You hear us say it all the time: The stock market is not the economy. That's especially true today, as the Dow took a steep dive just after a really great jobs report. We'll talk about it on the Weekly Wrap. Then: We're gonna dig into wages, because the 2.9 percent growth we saw last month was a big deal after years of stagnation. Plus: When you watch the Super Bowl this weekend, take a look at the owners boxes: full of white guys, like nearly every team in the NFL. But why?