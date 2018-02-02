DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/02/2018: The Super Bowl food wars

(Markets Edition) The Labor Department released its jobs report for the month of January, revealing that the economy added 200,000 new jobs and that wages are up about a third of a percent. Chris Low, chief economist with FTN Financial, joined us to discuss whether this wage growth is significant and why it's happening. Afterwards, we'll look at how the Super Bowl rivalry between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles is extending to food establishments. Some places in Philadelphia and Boston are taking each other's foods of their menus.

