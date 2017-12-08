DownloadDownload

12/08/2017: Age is just a data point

Is leaving the coveted 18 to 34 advertising demographic a steep descent into irrelevance, or are advertisers still paying attention to you once you make the jump? Plus, steady she goes … this economy has officially added jobs for 86 months in a row. So why aren’t wages moving? That and more of the week’s economic news on the Weekly Wrap with The New Yorker’s Sheelah Kolhatkar and The Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson. And just to squeeze in some more tax plan coverage before the week is out, we look ahead to how the tax changes will hinder or help the Trump administration’s plans to tackle infrastructure in 2018.

