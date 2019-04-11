DownloadDownload

Your side hustle may not look so great come tax time

April 11, 2019

Depending on which research you read, somewhere between 30% and 35% of American workers are part of the gig economy, many of them working through digital apps. Or as tax professionals put it, they're self-employed. That means they're responsible for their own taxes. Come Monday, when tax filings are due, some of these independent contractors are in for a rude awakening. Host Molly Wood talked with Amy Wall, a tax preparer based in Tucson, about taxes and the digital economy. Today's show is sponsored by Clickshare and the University of Florida Warrington College of Business.

