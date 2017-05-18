DownloadDownload

05/18/2017: Some Facebook missteps

Facebook, Facebook, Facebook. On today's show, we'll look at news that the European Union is fining the social media giant $122 million following its purchase of the messaging service WhatsApp back in 2014. This marks the first time a company has been penalized by the European Commission's merger regulation law. There are also reports that the company has mischarged advertisers for the 10th time in less than a year. Marketplace's Molly Wood explains how this incident illustrates the uncertainties in digital advertising — and how television advertisers might use this to their advantage. Plus: We discuss whether it's a good or bad thing that Americans are borrowing at record levels. 

05/18/2017: The Emperor's New Policy Reforms

By David Brancaccio
May 18, 2017

Investors have been reminded that intentions in Washington do not equal policy. Diane Swonk of DS Economics joins us to talk about how markets are on the decline due to uncertainty about the tax reform in the U.S., deregulation and infrastructure spending plans. Afterward, we'll explore the future of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, even with the U.S. out of the mix, and then talk with science researchers about their concerns over potential budget cuts.

