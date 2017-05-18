05/18/2017: Some Facebook missteps

Facebook, Facebook, Facebook. On today's show, we'll look at news that the European Union is fining the social media giant $122 million following its purchase of the messaging service WhatsApp back in 2014. This marks the first time a company has been penalized by the European Commission's merger regulation law. There are also reports that the company has mischarged advertisers for the 10th time in less than a year. Marketplace's Molly Wood explains how this incident illustrates the uncertainties in digital advertising — and how television advertisers might use this to their advantage. Plus: We discuss whether it's a good or bad thing that Americans are borrowing at record levels.