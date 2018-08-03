We don't know how to recycle

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) Since it's jobs day, we'll dive into how wages are faring in the U.S. While growth hasn't been impressive, not all sectors are seeing stagnation. Afterwards, we'll look at a new report that says the economies of Africa and Southeast Asia will be hit hardest by global warming over the next three decades. Then to cap of the show, we'll discuss how "wasteheads" — people who are immersed in discussions and policy around the waste sector — are pushing for a better recycling system.  Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/03/2018)

