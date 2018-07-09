To fight harassment, hotels plan to give panic devices to employees

(Markets Edition) The month of August saw the the U.S. economy add 201,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate at 3.9 percent and wages growing 2.9 percent year over year. It's the largest yearly jump since 2009. Also, we looked at how hotel chains like Hilton and Marriott plan to give employees panic devices by 2020 in an effort for employees to guard against sexual harassment and assault. Then, we take a look at the measurement of "embodied carbon," which can be tied to the Paris accords of 2015. (09/07/2018)