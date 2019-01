Modern monetary theory is a sink

January 24, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said recently that modern monetary theory, or MMT, should “be a larger part of our conversation” when it comes to funding ambitious policies she’s proposed. On today's show, we'll explain how it works — it's kind of like a kitchen sink. But first, we'll take you inside the financial lives of furloughed federal government workers. Plus, more key moments in Trumponomics.