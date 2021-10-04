Where and how the wealthy hide their money

Markets are waiting for news on a couple different things, including the latest jobs report coming Friday

We'll let the latest government report on hiring and unemployment Friday. This one will cover September. And, as Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says "there's a lot of anxiety about this report." If there was strong hiring in September, the Federal Reserve is likely to press ahead with its plan to start easing off some stimulus for the U.S. economy it's been keeping up during the pandemic. But a weak hiring report could complicate things. Also complicating things? Slow progress in Congress on the infrastructure spending package and a bill to address the U.S. debt ceiling.