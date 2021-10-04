How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Where and how the wealthy hide their money
Oct 4, 2021

Several media organizations have published details from a trove of documents they're calling the "Pandora Papers," which shed light on how hundreds of the world’s wealthy elite have shielded trillions of dollars worth of assets using offshore accounts and other tactics. We speak with one of the reporters who worked on the project, Debbie Cenziper of The Washington Post. Plus, we're awaiting the jobs report for September. And, rents continue to rise around the country.

Segments From this episode

"Pandora Papers" offer expansive look at how the wealthy hide money

by Kimberly Adams , Meredith Garretson , Daniel Shin and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 4, 2021
Among the revelations: People are moving money and assets to within the U.S., in states like South Dakota and Alaska.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
Markets are waiting for news on a couple different things, including the latest jobs report coming Friday

We'll let the latest government report on hiring and unemployment Friday. This one will cover September. And, as Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says "there's a lot of anxiety about this report." If there was strong hiring in September, the Federal Reserve is likely to press ahead with its plan to start easing off some stimulus for the U.S. economy it's been keeping up during the pandemic. But a weak hiring report could complicate things. Also complicating things? Slow progress in Congress on the infrastructure spending package and a bill to address the U.S. debt ceiling.
Rents are rising to all-time highs

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 4, 2021
Nationwide, rents are up more than 13% since March of 2020.
The rent for two-bedroom units have hit a new all-time high every month since February, according to new data from the rental site Zumper.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Popular Secret The Lushlife Project

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

