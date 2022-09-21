Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

When it comes to fighting inflation, the Fed sets the tone for the rest of the world
Sep 21, 2022

Sep 21, 2022

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest move on interest rates today. While inflation is a global problem, we look at how the Fed ends up determining how the world fights it. An attorney helps us dive into the machinations surrounding the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Segments From this episode

Why a Fed interest rate hike is bad news for poorer countries

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 21, 2022
A stronger U.S. currency is not so great when both your debt and the commodities you need to buy are both priced in dollars.
Inflation is a global problem, but the Federal Reserve in the U.S. is "the one driving the bus" when it comes to fighting it.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
What's behind the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Jarrett Dang
Sep 21, 2022
At issue are the platform's dominance over other search engines and the contracts that help it maintain that dominance, attorney Charlotte Slaiman says.
“There’s a variety of exclusive agreements for Google to be the default search engine, and that has foreclosed competitors from offering their products instead,” says attorney Charlotte Slaiman.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
