When it comes to fighting inflation, the Fed sets the tone for the rest of the world
The Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest move on interest rates today. While inflation is a global problem, we look at how the Fed ends up determining how the world fights it. An attorney helps us dive into the machinations surrounding the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google.
Segments From this episode
Why a Fed interest rate hike is bad news for poorer countries
A stronger U.S. currency is not so great when both your debt and the commodities you need to buy are both priced in dollars.
What's behind the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google?
At issue are the platform's dominance over other search engines and the contracts that help it maintain that dominance, attorney Charlotte Slaiman says.
