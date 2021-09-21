What’s a vice chair of supervision? At the Fed, it’s kind of a big deal.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Christopher Low joins us to discuss the markets. The president's easing of international travel restrictions has some businesses hopeful for an upswing in visitors.
Segments From this episode
Will easing international travel restrictions bring back foreign tourists?
For one sightseeing business, the future still looks very uncertain.
Here's a powerful position at the Fed you likely don't know about
What is the vice chair for supervision? Only the top banking cop at the Fed ... but the job description can still be vague.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director