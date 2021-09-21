Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnBack to BusinessMake Me Smart Daily

What’s a vice chair of supervision? At the Fed, it’s kind of a big deal.
Sep 21, 2021

What's a vice chair of supervision? At the Fed, it's kind of a big deal.

Also today: Christopher Low joins us to discuss the markets. The president's easing of international travel restrictions has some businesses hopeful for an upswing in visitors.

Segments From this episode

Will easing international travel restrictions bring back foreign tourists?

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 21, 2021
For one sightseeing business, the future still looks very uncertain.
A traveler arrives at London's Heathrow Airport in August 2021. The U.S. may soon be lifting restrictions for vaccinated international travelers.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
Here's a powerful position at the Fed you likely don't know about

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 21, 2021
What is the vice chair for supervision? Only the top banking cop at the Fed ... but the job description can still be vague.
The Federal Reserve building is seen on March 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

