Jul 13, 2020
It’s official: Washington’s NFL team is changing its name
People are looking beyond profits and losses in companies. That's clear from a name change for the NFL's team in Washington, D.C., as well as recent pressure on PepsiCo.
Segments From this episode
With PepsiCo's second-quarter earnings out, activists look beyond profits and losses
The company has committed to helping the Black Lives Matter movement, but has faced pressure to go beyond writing a check.
Washington's NFL team is dropping the "Redskins" name and logo
There was a financial imperative for the name change, as sponsors and retailers threatened to pull their money and stop selling team merchandise.
What will second-quarter earnings reports from companies tell us about the future of the economy?
We're going to find out this week how companies see themselves faring and when they expect recoveries. Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director