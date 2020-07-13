Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

It’s official: Washington’s NFL team is changing its name
Jul 13, 2020

People are looking beyond profits and losses in companies. That's clear from a name change for the NFL's team in Washington, D.C., as well as recent pressure on PepsiCo.

Race and Economy

With PepsiCo's second-quarter earnings out, activists look beyond profits and losses

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 13, 2020
The company has committed to helping the Black Lives Matter movement, but has faced pressure to go beyond writing a check.
Pepsi’s CEO says the company will spend $400 million to "lift up Black communities," but some say that's avoiding taking responsibility for internal change.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Washington's NFL team is dropping the "Redskins" name and logo

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 13, 2020
There was a financial imperative for the name change, as sponsors and retailers threatened to pull their money and stop selling team merchandise.
After pressures from sponsors and retailers, the NFL franchise is changing its name.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
What will second-quarter earnings reports from companies tell us about the future of the economy?

We're going to find out this week how companies see themselves faring and when they expect recoveries. Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
Music from the episode

For the Miner Samantha Crain

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
