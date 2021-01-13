UnworkableDisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

List of companies cutting off political donations is growing
Jan 13, 2021

List of companies cutting off political donations is growing

You can add Walmart and Disney to the list. They're specifically cutting off donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the Electoral College results. Plus, a new approach to vaccine distribution from the federal government. And, Rep. Ro Khanna on impeachment, Twitter, Big Tech and more.

Segments From this episode

Walmart, Disney are the latest big-name companies to cut off political donations to lawmakers who voted to block certification of the presidential election results

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Fast-Track Vaccines

New vaccine plan looks to reward more efficient states with more doses

by Andy Uhler
Jan 13, 2021
Critics say the new approach won't address underlying problems some states are having with vaccine rollout.
A 72-year-old long-term care patient receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Dec. 21, 2020, in Chula Vista, Calif.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Impeachment won't interfere with Democrats' economic agenda, Rep. Ro Khanna says

by Rose Conlon and David Brancaccio
Jan 13, 2021
Silicon Valley lawmaker Ro Khanna on impeachment, Twitter and breaking up Big Tech.
Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat representing California's Silicon Valley, said he favors regulation and antitrust enforcement over breaking up Big Tech companies.
Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
