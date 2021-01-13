Jan 13, 2021
List of companies cutting off political donations is growing
You can add Walmart and Disney to the list. They're specifically cutting off donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the Electoral College results. Plus, a new approach to vaccine distribution from the federal government. And, Rep. Ro Khanna on impeachment, Twitter, Big Tech and more.
Segments From this episode
Walmart, Disney are the latest big-name companies to cut off political donations to lawmakers who voted to block certification of the presidential election results
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
New vaccine plan looks to reward more efficient states with more doses
Critics say the new approach won't address underlying problems some states are having with vaccine rollout.
Impeachment won't interfere with Democrats' economic agenda, Rep. Ro Khanna says
Silicon Valley lawmaker Ro Khanna on impeachment, Twitter and breaking up Big Tech.
