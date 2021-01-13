UnworkableDisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Fast-Track Vaccines

New vaccine plan looks to reward more efficient states with more doses

Andy Uhler Jan 13, 2021
A 72-year-old long-term care patient receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Dec. 21, 2020, in Chula Vista, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images
A 72-year-old long-term care patient receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Dec. 21, 2020, in Chula Vista, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images
The outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has switched up the federal government’s approach to vaccine distribution. It’s making more people eligible for the shot now, and states will get more vaccine doses if they are more successful getting it into people.

Azar was critical of the way some states are distributing vaccines. The new approach looks to reward those states that are the most efficient by giving them more doses.

“The reasons why a state might be slow in its vaccine rollout is not something that can be cured by changing the incentives on how many future doses they’re going to get,” said Josh Michaud, a director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Latest Updates : Fast-Track Vaccines

Azar said states have two weeks to ramp up distribution and reporting to meet the new standards.

The CDC has also expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 65 and older, along with people with conditions that might raise their risks of complications from COVID-19. The changes come a week before Joe Biden is sworn in as president.

“This is creating a lot of confusion and chaos and anxiety days before a new administration comes in,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.

Azar said he will brief the Biden transition team on the changes.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs

What’s the latest on direct payments for Americans under the COVID relief package from the U.S. government?

The Treasury Department has already started sending out the new round of pandemic relief payments. The IRS says it started making direct deposits into some people’s bank accounts as of the last week of December. People who don’t have a bank account on file with the agency can look forward to getting either a paper check or a prepaid debit card in the mail. The cards have some advantages over paper checks — but some drawbacks, too.

How are retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens planning for vaccine distribution to the general public?

Eventually vaccines will be available for everyone at retail pharmacies. Preparing for that is a huge logistical and staffing challenge. Chains will have to predict how high demand will be at each store so they don’t end up wasting doses. They’ll also have to keep track of everyone getting two doses for the vaccines that require it, hire thousands of workers that will have questions about how long they can expect to remain employed and make space in stores so people can line up safely while they wait to be vaccinated.

Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?

Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.

Read More

Collapse

