CDC asks states to be ready for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control asks states to be prepared for initial doses of a coronavirus vaccine within a couple of months. That suggests November — just in time for the election. That timing is raising eyebrows among some health experts.

There are dozens of coronavirus vaccines in development, and several in final, large-scale tests. The CDC is telling states to be prepared to distribute limited supplies of one or two of those vaccines to frontline health workers and other priority populations.

Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who sits on the Federal Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee, said it will take time to evaluate the candidates.

“These are two-dose vaccines,” Offit said. “So you have to give dose one, wait a month, give dose two, wait another couple weeks, till you’re fully immune. Then you have to start to accrue cases in the placebo group and the vaccine group.”

Offit said he’d be surprised if a proven-effective vaccine is ready by late October or early November, as suggested by the CDC.

Other health experts are also raising questions, including about whether the timing is politically motivated. Even if an effective vaccine arrives soon, producing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses is likely to take well into 2021.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s been weeks since President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that was supposed to get the federal government back into the business of topping up unemployment benefits, to $400 a week. Few states, however, are currently paying even part of the benefit that the president promised. And, it looks like, in most states, the maximum additional benefit unemployment recipients will be able to get is $300. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse