Do vaccine incentives actually work?
Feb 17, 2021

Do vaccine incentives actually work?

Does it help if companies sweeten the deal for workers to get COVID vaccinations? Plus, news today that we went out and bought more things in January. Direct COVID payments were the catalyst. Also, New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses during the pandemic. And, how the winter storms sweeping the U.S. are affecting vaccine distribution.

Segments From this episode

That's quite a jump in retail sales. COIVD direct payments are responsible.

The direct payments bolstered consumer confidence, said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "And when are confident, they spend," she added. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest mark in a year, which, Schmidt says, means the market is expecting some inflation and expecting the economy to steadily pick back up.
Fast-Track Vaccines

Winter storms interrupt COVID vaccine distribution

by Andy Uhler
Feb 17, 2021
In Austin, as well as at distribution hubs in San Antonio and Dallas, vaccine operations have been paused again Wednesday.
Multiple 18-wheelers wait in traffic on I-35 southbound on Feb. 15, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
New York sues Amazon over workplace safety during COVID

Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
COVID-19

Will offering employees vaccination incentives work?

by Jasmine Garsd
Feb 17, 2021
Behavioral economists say there could be unintended consequences. And rewarding vaccinations remains legally murky.
Could incentives make employees more or less suspicious of COVID-19 vaccinations?
Chet Strange/AFP via Getty Images
