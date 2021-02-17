Feb 17, 2021
Do vaccine incentives actually work?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Does it help if companies sweeten the deal for workers to get COVID vaccinations? Plus, news today that we went out and bought more things in January. Direct COVID payments were the catalyst. Also, New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses during the pandemic. And, how the winter storms sweeping the U.S. are affecting vaccine distribution.
Segments From this episode
That's quite a jump in retail sales. COIVD direct payments are responsible.
The direct payments bolstered consumer confidence, said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "And when are confident, they spend," she added. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest mark in a year, which, Schmidt says, means the market is expecting some inflation and expecting the economy to steadily pick back up.
Winter storms interrupt COVID vaccine distribution
In Austin, as well as at distribution hubs in San Antonio and Dallas, vaccine operations have been paused again Wednesday.
New York sues Amazon over workplace safety during COVID
Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
Will offering employees vaccination incentives work?
Behavioral economists say there could be unintended consequences. And rewarding vaccinations remains legally murky.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director