US, Europe taking different routes to pandemic recovery
Dec 13, 2021

Also today: A new cybersecurity threat has companies scrambling to patch up holes in their networks. The USDA recently announced a food purchase program to address deficiencies in local and regional food economies.

Segments From this episode

USDA program could help shore up local and regional food economies

by Savannah Maher
Dec 13, 2021
The program will help state and tribal governments purchase locally produced food for nutritional assistance programs like food banks and school cafeterias.
USDA Choice beef is displayed for sale in a grocery store on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
How do Europe and the U.S. compare in their pandemic recoveries?

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 13, 2021
In Europe, there's inflation, but it's not as high as it is in the U.S.
A recent Brooking reports shows how the U.S. and Europe are handling inflation and job recovery during the pandemic.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

