US, Europe taking different routes to pandemic recovery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: A new cybersecurity threat has companies scrambling to patch up holes in their networks. The USDA recently announced a food purchase program to address deficiencies in local and regional food economies.
Segments From this episode
USDA program could help shore up local and regional food economies
The program will help state and tribal governments purchase locally produced food for nutritional assistance programs like food banks and school cafeterias.
How do Europe and the U.S. compare in their pandemic recoveries?
In Europe, there's inflation, but it's not as high as it is in the U.S.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director