Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
It turns out the pandemic also attacks the U.S. dollar
Jul 31, 2020

It turns out the pandemic also attacks the U.S. dollar

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The dollar is set for its biggest monthly decline in a decade. Analysis finds that Black and Latino workers are having their state unemployment claims rejected at disproportionately higher rates. And, the fight to save bananas from extinction.

Segments From this episode

The dollar is down about 5% this month. What does that mean for the global economy?

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London, has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Race and Economy

Black, Latino workers much more likely to have unemployment claims rejected, analysis finds

by Nova Safo
Jul 31, 2020
Black and Latino workers made up nearly 40% of the unemployed, but were less than 20% of aid recipients.
Analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank, finds that Black and Latino workers are having their unemployment claims rejected at disproportionately higher rates, compared to white workers.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Inside the battle to save the banana

by Stephen Beard
Jul 31, 2020
A small bioscience startup in Britain is taking on a disease that threatens one of the world’s favorite fruits.
Georges Gobet/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Black, Latino workers much more likely to have unemployment claims rejected, analysis finds
Race and Economy
Black, Latino workers much more likely to have unemployment claims rejected, analysis finds
The Economy: What Now?
Specials
The Economy: What Now?
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
Unemployment 2020
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
What's disinflation, and why does it matter?
What's disinflation, and why does it matter?