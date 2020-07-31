Jul 31, 2020
It turns out the pandemic also attacks the U.S. dollar
The dollar is set for its biggest monthly decline in a decade. Analysis finds that Black and Latino workers are having their state unemployment claims rejected at disproportionately higher rates. And, the fight to save bananas from extinction.
Segments From this episode
The dollar is down about 5% this month. What does that mean for the global economy?
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London, has more.
Black, Latino workers much more likely to have unemployment claims rejected, analysis finds
Black and Latino workers made up nearly 40% of the unemployed, but were less than 20% of aid recipients.
Inside the battle to save the banana
A small bioscience startup in Britain is taking on a disease that threatens one of the world’s favorite fruits.
