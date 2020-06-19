Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

On U.S.-China trade tensions
Jun 19, 2020

On U.S.-China trade tensions

Conflicting signs today on whether or not the U.S. and China are reconciling trade differences. Also, a breakdown in Canada-China relations. And, a DACA recipient on what Thursday's Supreme Court ruling means for him.

Where do the U.S. and China stand on trade?

by Nova Safo
Jun 19, 2020
President Trump renewed threats to cut economic ties with China, yet there's reportedly a new deal for China to buy more U.S. farm goods.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the president's 2020 trade policy agenda on June 17, 2020.
Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
DACA recipient on Supreme Court decision: "I don't think it's enough"

by Rose Conlon
Jun 19, 2020
For Carlos Rodriguez Cortez, the ruling is a relief for now, but "it being repealed later on is still a very viable thing that can happen."
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director