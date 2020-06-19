Jun 19, 2020
On U.S.-China trade tensions
Conflicting signs today on whether or not the U.S. and China are reconciling trade differences. Also, a breakdown in Canada-China relations. And, a DACA recipient on what Thursday's Supreme Court ruling means for him.
Stories From this episode
Where do the U.S. and China stand on trade?
President Trump renewed threats to cut economic ties with China, yet there's reportedly a new deal for China to buy more U.S. farm goods.
DACA recipient on Supreme Court decision: "I don't think it's enough"
For Carlos Rodriguez Cortez, the ruling is a relief for now, but "it being repealed later on is still a very viable thing that can happen."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director