Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
U.S. accuses China of working with hackers to steal trade secrets, research
Jul 22, 2020

U.S. accuses China of working with hackers to steal trade secrets, research

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The U.S. closes a Chinese consulate and accuses Chinese hackers of trying to steal coronavirus research. How child-care costs are shaping up to be a 2020 campaign issue. And, San Diego's Comic-Con goes virtual.

Segments From this episode

U.S. accuses hackers of stealing trade secrets, vaccine data for China

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Jul 22, 2020
The Justice Department indictment says two hackers worked with the Chinese government to steal intellectual property from companies around the world.
Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Child care costs could be a major issue in the presidential campaign

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 22, 2020
For many Americans, the child care system has always been a financial burden.
Biden pledged to provide emergency child-care funding to state, local and tribal governments to help them through the pandemic.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

A virtual Comic-Con means opportunities, for some

by Jack Stewart
Jul 22, 2020
For the first time in its 50-year history, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled. Organizers are moving some events online.
San Diego gets about $149 million in economic benefit from Comic-Con. Pictured: Cosplayers attend the 2019 Comic-Con International.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Jigsaw Puzzle Blues Fleetwood Mac

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?
COVID-19
When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?
Hospitals scramble to switch to government's new COVID reporting system
Hospitals scramble to switch to government's new COVID reporting system
Trump Fed nominee advances in Senate despite support for gold standard
Trump Fed nominee advances in Senate despite support for gold standard
USCIS budget shortfall could mean a longer wait for immigrants
USCIS budget shortfall could mean a longer wait for immigrants