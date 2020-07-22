Jul 22, 2020
U.S. accuses China of working with hackers to steal trade secrets, research
The U.S. closes a Chinese consulate and accuses Chinese hackers of trying to steal coronavirus research. How child-care costs are shaping up to be a 2020 campaign issue. And, San Diego's Comic-Con goes virtual.
U.S. accuses hackers of stealing trade secrets, vaccine data for China
The Justice Department indictment says two hackers worked with the Chinese government to steal intellectual property from companies around the world.
Child care costs could be a major issue in the presidential campaign
For many Americans, the child care system has always been a financial burden.
A virtual Comic-Con means opportunities, for some
For the first time in its 50-year history, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled. Organizers are moving some events online.
