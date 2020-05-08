COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Bracing for grim jobs numbers
May 8, 2020

Bracing for grim jobs numbers

As bad as jobs numbers will be, they won't capture the full picture of unemployment. The White House says the first phase of its trade deal with China is on track. How will people celebrate Mother's Day during the pandemic?

COVID-19

The unemployment rate spiked to 14.7% in April. It doesn't fully capture COVID-19 job losses.

by Mitchell Hartman
May 8, 2020
Some have lost jobs since the April survey, others may not be counted as unemployed because they are not actively seeking work.
Unemployment numbers are likely missing people who aren't working in order to home-school or care for family. Above, a mom works while her son does schoolwork during the pandemic.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
COVID-19

How people are celebrating this socially distant Mother's Day

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 8, 2020
There will be less less close contact and brunches, more electronics, books and creativity.
Flower shopping with a face mask.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lazarus David Bowie

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
