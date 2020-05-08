Donate today and get three virtual backgrounds as a bonus gift –
May 8, 2020
Bracing for grim jobs numbers
As bad as jobs numbers will be, they won't capture the full picture of unemployment. The White House says the first phase of its trade deal with China is on track. How will people celebrate Mother's Day during the pandemic?
Stories From this episode
The unemployment rate spiked to 14.7% in April. It doesn't fully capture COVID-19 job losses.
Some have lost jobs since the April survey, others may not be counted as unemployed because they are not actively seeking work.
How people are celebrating this socially distant Mother's Day
There will be less less close contact and brunches, more electronics, books and creativity.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow