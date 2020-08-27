Aug 27, 2020
Where are the unemployed turning to for health insurance?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
People without jobs are losing their incomes and likely their health insurance, too. Plus, TikTok's CEO is leaving. And, what it's like doing business between the U.S. and China right now.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
With job losses, workers and their families lose health insurance coverage
The Economic Policy Institute estimates that number is at 12 million people.
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns
The BBC's Karishma Vaswani explains what TikTok had hoped to achieve with Mayer at the helm.
Is it a good time for business between the U.S. and China?
Some U.S. firms complain of retaliatory measures in China. But experts see long-term opportunity.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director