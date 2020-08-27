SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Where are the unemployed turning to for health insurance?
Aug 27, 2020

Where are the unemployed turning to for health insurance?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
People without jobs are losing their incomes and likely their health insurance, too. Plus, TikTok's CEO is leaving. And, what it's like doing business between the U.S. and China right now.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

With job losses, workers and their families lose health insurance coverage

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 27, 2020
The Economic Policy Institute estimates that number is at 12 million people.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns

The BBC's Karishma Vaswani explains what TikTok had hoped to achieve with Mayer at the helm.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Is it a good time for business between the U.S. and China?

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 27, 2020
Some U.S. firms complain of retaliatory measures in China. But experts see long-term opportunity.
U.S. products used in a water-treatment system at a Chinese factory. The equipment is among the goods carrying extra Chinese tariffs.
(Courtesy of Su Nengwu)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Apple season waits for no pandemic on a Washington farm
COVID-19
Apple season waits for no pandemic on a Washington farm
Is the economy in a V-shaped recovery?
COVID-19
Is the economy in a V-shaped recovery?
British Airways layoffs shake confidence in UK job protection program
British Airways layoffs shake confidence in UK job protection program