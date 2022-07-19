U.S. tries to catch up in the semiconductor race
There's progress on a bill that could help spark the creation of more semiconductor chips. Homes are still hard to get, even though data shows that the housing market is slowing down. Netflix is trying a few things to adapt to its post-pandemic reality of falling subscriber numbers.
Segments From this episode
The housing market is cooling off, but homes aren't necessarily more affordable
Rising interest rates and inflationary pressures make it more difficult for buyers, and builders are dealing with soaring construction costs.
How Netflix is adapting as the streaming boom stalls
Selling ads and spacing out episodes for shows are a couple of methods the service is trying.
