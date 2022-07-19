Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

U.S. tries to catch up in the semiconductor race
Jul 19, 2022

U.S. tries to catch up in the semiconductor race

There's progress on a bill that could help spark the creation of more semiconductor chips. Homes are still hard to get, even though data shows that the housing market is slowing down. Netflix is trying a few things to adapt to its post-pandemic reality of falling subscriber numbers. 

Segments From this episode

The housing market is cooling off, but homes aren't necessarily more affordable

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 19, 2022
Rising interest rates and inflationary pressures make it more difficult for buyers, and builders are dealing with soaring construction costs.
A shortage of housing is making home ownership unaffordable for millions of Americans with prices up more than 30% over the past few years and interest rates rising.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
How Netflix is adapting as the streaming boom stalls

by Savannah Maher
Jul 19, 2022
Selling ads and spacing out episodes for shows are a couple of methods the service is trying.
Netflix is trying a couple of different things to hold on to its subscriber base.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. schools are rebuilding on safer ground to combat flooding and climate change
A Warmer World
U.S. schools are rebuilding on safer ground to combat flooding and climate change
